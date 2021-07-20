Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,387,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 925.19% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $496,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

