Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 559,657 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 146.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $35,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after acquiring an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baozun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

