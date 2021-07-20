Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 705,607 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $33,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of INN opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

