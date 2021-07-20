Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Neogen worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 11.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 624,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

