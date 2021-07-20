Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.15 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Chart Industries worth $32,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 216.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.