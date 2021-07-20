Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,568 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $33,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

