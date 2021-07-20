NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Up 32.2% in June

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. NuZee has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

