NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $181.64

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.64 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 257046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.99.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $705.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.