NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Contrast

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 28.07 $4.33 billion $8.24 91.16 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.04 $52.00 million $6.78 27.82

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 27.66% 37.98% 22.08% NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66%

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NVIDIA and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 3 28 1 2.94 NXP Semiconductors 1 7 12 1 2.62

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $729.73, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $203.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NVIDIA pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NVIDIA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NVIDIA beats NXP Semiconductors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

