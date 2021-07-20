Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

