Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 135,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

