Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires 187,999 Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the quarter. Banco Macro comprises about 6.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 2.41% of Banco Macro worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of BMA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,256. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

