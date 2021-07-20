Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys New Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,213. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

