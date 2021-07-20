Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.24% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,895. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

