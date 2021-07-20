Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 2,157 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market cap of $345.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

