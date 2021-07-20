Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $18,998.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,624.39 or 1.00093995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00048270 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.