ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Major Shareholder Simon Keeton Buys 1,330,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ON stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

