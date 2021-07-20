OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 483,917 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,635. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

