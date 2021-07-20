Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO Chase C. Leavitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 6,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

