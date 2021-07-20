Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$105.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

ONEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$88.94 on Friday. Onex has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.17. The stock has a market cap of C$8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

