OpenDAO (OPEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012712 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00755893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

