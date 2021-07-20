Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $56.78 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

