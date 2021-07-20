Oppenheimer Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $128.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

WCN stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,998,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

