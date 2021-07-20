Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,401 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.