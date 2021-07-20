Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 180.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

