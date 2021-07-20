Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $435.05 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

