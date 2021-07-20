Optimal Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

