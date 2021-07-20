Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

