Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Shares of MXCHF stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

