Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. 3,361,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORC. TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after buying an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $15,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 933,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

