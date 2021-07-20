O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.36% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $479,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.53. 7,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.85. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $602.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.