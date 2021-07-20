Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Origin Bancorp worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

