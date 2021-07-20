Ormeus Cash (OMC) Trading 49.4% Lower This Week

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 44.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $85,743.27 and approximately $662.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Coin Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.