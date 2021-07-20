Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.04. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

