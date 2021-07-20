Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ROYTL remained flat at $$0.11 on Tuesday. 161,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.