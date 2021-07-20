Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYTL remained flat at $$0.11 on Tuesday. 161,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

