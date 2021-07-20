PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

