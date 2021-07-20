PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

