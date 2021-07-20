Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 725,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $227,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,050,209 shares of company stock valued at $30,832,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,830. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

