Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012675 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.