Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.24. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $367.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

