Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 76,881 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.
- On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.
- On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.
- On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.
- On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.
- On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.
NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 965,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
