Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc Sells 76,881 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,975,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

On Monday, April 26th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 965,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFMT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

