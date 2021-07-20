Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 target price on Partners Group and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,575.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.16. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $899.20 and a 12-month high of $1,590.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

