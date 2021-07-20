Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen Sells 10,850 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.46. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

