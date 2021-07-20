PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.30.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

