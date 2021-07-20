PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

