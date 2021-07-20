PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of CNXN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
