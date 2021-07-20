PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,714 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $905,729.60. Also, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 121,417 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $4,071,112.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,735. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

