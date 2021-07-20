PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NTR opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

