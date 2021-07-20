PDT Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

