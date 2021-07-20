PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. CyberOptics Co. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $274.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.