PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

GOGO opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

